BMO Capital Markets Cuts Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $160.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

Sempra stock opened at $141.94 on Monday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.58.

Sempra shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, August 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 22nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Sempra by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 567.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

