BMO Capital Markets Downgrades TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) to Market Perform

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

NYSE TIXT opened at $9.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $685.49 million, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

