BMO Capital Markets Lowers Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $54.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $49.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average of $55.26. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

