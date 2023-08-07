Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $3,600.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BKNG. StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,025.77.

Booking Trading Up 7.9 %

Booking stock opened at $3,063.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,746.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,620.71. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $3,166.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $19.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Booking will post 138.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,900 shares of company stock worth $10,586,953 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 40.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,130,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Booking by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

