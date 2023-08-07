Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 606.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Bread Financial by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Bread Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bread Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $40.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.37%.

In other news, Director Roger H. Ballou purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $100,272.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,698.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 71,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $1,884,346.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,720,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,240,515.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger H. Ballou bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $100,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,698.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 387,600 shares of company stock valued at $10,835,565 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.