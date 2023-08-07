Brokers Offer Predictions for George Weston Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for George Weston in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $12.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.22. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for George Weston’s current full-year earnings is $10.91 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on George Weston from C$180.00 to C$172.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on George Weston from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on George Weston from C$183.00 to C$181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$193.33.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$151.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.81. The company has a market cap of C$21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$154.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$165.78. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$138.77 and a 52 week high of C$183.92.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.13 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.25%.

George Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

