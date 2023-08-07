Brokers Set Expectations for Colliers International Group Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Colliers International Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $8.60 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

Shares of CIGI opened at $110.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 734.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $133.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth about $655,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Colliers International Group by 453.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

