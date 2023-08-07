Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at UBS Group

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at UBS Group from $133.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $114.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Bunge has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $116.01.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bunge will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Bunge by 77.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 59.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,462,000 after buying an additional 1,159,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,642,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

