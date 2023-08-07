Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Cable One by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cable One by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,275.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $992.50.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

Cable One Stock Down 7.8 %

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total transaction of $216,305.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CABO stock opened at $668.98 on Monday. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $602.70 and a one year high of $1,415.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $671.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $695.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.40 by ($4.78). Cable One had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 49.92 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.55%.

About Cable One

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.