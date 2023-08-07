Cadre (CDRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Cadre has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.66 million. Cadre had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cadre to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CDRE opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67. Cadre has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $875.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Cadre’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDRE. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadre by 4,106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 457,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 446,543 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 35.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,426,000 after buying an additional 311,790 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter worth about $5,611,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 23.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,243,000 after buying an additional 195,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after buying an additional 135,773 shares during the last quarter. 39.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

