Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 364 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,564,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,538,000 after buying an additional 79,284 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 285,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,297 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $439.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.