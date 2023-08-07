Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 303.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 493.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Cambium Networks

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $97,256.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,606.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cambium Networks Price Performance

CMBM stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $275.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $24.19.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.78 million. Research analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $22.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Cambium Networks from $45.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.