Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CWH. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:CWH opened at $27.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Camping World has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

In other Camping World news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $272,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Camping World by 2,772.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,888 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth $13,676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 519,850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Camping World by 522.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 414,639 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Camping World by 12,962.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 366,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.