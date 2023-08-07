Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers AUD/BSD (NASDAQ:VXRT) Price Target to $4.00

AUD/BSD (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 419.68% from the company’s previous close.

AUD/BSD Price Performance

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $0.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.62. AUD/BSD has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.

Get AUD/BSD alerts:

AUD/BSD (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that AUD/BSD will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AUD/BSD

AUD/BSD Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AUD/BSD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in AUD/BSD during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AUD/BSD by 2,028.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 45,643 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in AUD/BSD by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 20,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in AUD/BSD by 360.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 64,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50,817 shares during the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AUD/BSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUD/BSD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.