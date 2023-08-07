Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers AUD/BSD (NASDAQ:VXRT) Price Target to $4.00

AUD/BSD (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 419.68% from the company’s previous close.
AUD/BSD Price Performance
NASDAQ VXRT opened at $0.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.62. AUD/BSD has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.
AUD/BSD (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that AUD/BSD will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AUD/BSD
AUD/BSD Company Profile
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AUD/BSD
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Euphoria Fades In Nikola, Momentum Shifts, And Bears Loom
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 2 Stocks that Doubled and Tripled EPS Estimates and Soared
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- More Upside for 3 Small-Cap Leaders in the Russell 2000 Index
Receive News & Ratings for AUD/BSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUD/BSD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.