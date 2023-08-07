Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $145.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,086,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,086,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,770.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock worth $5,141,405 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 87.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

