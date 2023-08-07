CECO Environmental (CECO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect CECO Environmental to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. CECO Environmental has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $112.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.67 million. On average, analysts expect CECO Environmental to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Stock Down 0.8 %

CECO opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $16.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

Featured Stories

