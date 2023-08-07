Century Aluminum (CENX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Century Aluminum to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.91 million.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of CENX opened at $9.06 on Monday. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $12.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CENX shares. StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Century Aluminum from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

In related news, SVP Matt Aboud acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,678 shares in the company, valued at $338,415.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 410.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Century Aluminum by 136.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 52,968 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

