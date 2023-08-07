Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 211,438 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 442,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 108,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 362,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 81,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 73,388 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 473,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 65,695 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNTY opened at $7.60 on Monday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a market cap of $230.51 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $108.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

