Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of REFI stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REFI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $245,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $5,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $5,087,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

