Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,453,000 after buying an additional 2,668,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,007,000 after buying an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $127.27 on Monday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $131.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.74.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,977,480.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,429,692.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

