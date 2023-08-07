Citigroup Boosts Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $16.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UPWK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.54. Upwork has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,485 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $260,352.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,252,074.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 56,703 shares of company stock worth $493,846 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 575.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Upwork by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Upwork by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.