Citigroup Lowers Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF) to Neutral

Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Investec cut Truworths International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Truworths International alerts:

Truworths International Price Performance

Shares of TRWKF opened at $1.75 on Monday. Truworths International has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75.

Truworths International Company Profile

Truworths International Limited, an investment holding and management company, engages in the retail of fashion apparel, footwear, and related merchandise and homeware. It operates through Truworths and Office segments. It serves customers in South Africa, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Republic of Ireland, Namibia, Botswana, Swaziland, and other countries through a network of stores, concession outlets, and an ecommerce channel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truworths International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truworths International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.