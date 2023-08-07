Citigroup Lowers Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF) to Neutral

Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Investec cut Truworths International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.
Truworths International Price Performance
Shares of TRWKF opened at $1.75 on Monday. Truworths International has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75.
Truworths International Company Profile
Truworths International Limited, an investment holding and management company, engages in the retail of fashion apparel, footwear, and related merchandise and homeware. It operates through Truworths and Office segments. It serves customers in South Africa, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Republic of Ireland, Namibia, Botswana, Swaziland, and other countries through a network of stores, concession outlets, and an ecommerce channel.
