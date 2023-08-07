CleanSpark (CLSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.14. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 93.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. On average, analysts expect CleanSpark to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CleanSpark Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLSK shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CleanSpark by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in CleanSpark by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the period. 30.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

