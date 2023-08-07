Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 28.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NET. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.32.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $69.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $743,525.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,920,969 shares in the company, valued at $142,843,254.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $3,019,937.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $617,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $743,525.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,920,969 shares in the company, valued at $142,843,254.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 578,590 shares of company stock worth $37,153,287 over the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

