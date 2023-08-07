Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $11.47 Per Share

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.47 per share for the year.
Colliers International Group Price Performance
Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of C$1.89 and a twelve month high of C$47.85.
Colliers International Group Increases Dividend
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Colliers International Group
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 2 Stocks that Doubled and Tripled EPS Estimates and Soared
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- More Upside for 3 Small-Cap Leaders in the Russell 2000 Index
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is Growth Priced into Amgen Stock after Earnings Beat?
Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.