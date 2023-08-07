ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised ConvaTec Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.85) to GBX 310 ($3.98) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.72) to GBX 320 ($4.11) in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised ConvaTec Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.82) to GBX 225 ($2.89) in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $11.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.23.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.