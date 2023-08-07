Cormark Comments on Champion Iron Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

CIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Champion Iron Stock Up 1.4 %

TSE:CIA opened at C$5.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.06. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$3.99 and a 1-year high of C$7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$463.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$421.34 million.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

