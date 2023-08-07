Cornerstone Advisory LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.9 %
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $439.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 2 Stocks that Doubled and Tripled EPS Estimates and Soared
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- More Upside for 3 Small-Cap Leaders in the Russell 2000 Index
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Is Growth Priced into Amgen Stock after Earnings Beat?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.