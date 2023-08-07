Cornerstone Advisory LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $439.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

