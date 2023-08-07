Coupang (CPNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Coupang to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Coupang to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $17.88 on Monday. Coupang has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

In other news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $114,216.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coupang news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $114,216.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,337,078 shares of company stock valued at $36,626,905 in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,539,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,629,000 after acquiring an additional 55,090 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. grew its position in Coupang by 38.2% in the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 5,653,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Coupang by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 110,055 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter worth approximately $8,614,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

