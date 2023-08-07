Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.83-$12.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.00 billion-$4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.

CROX opened at $105.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. 500.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Crocs from $159.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.29.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $980,352.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,188.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,150,364.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $980,352.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at $12,233,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Crocs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 8.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Crocs by 18.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

