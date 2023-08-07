Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.53. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

