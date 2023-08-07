CS Disco (LAW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.05 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 33.21% and a negative net margin of 59.23%. On average, analysts expect CS Disco to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CS Disco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $9.17 on Monday. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CS Disco during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CS Disco by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CS Disco by 705.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Further Reading

