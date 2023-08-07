CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
Shares of CEVMF opened at $64.35 on Monday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $76.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.50.
About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
