CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of CEVMF opened at $64.35 on Monday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $76.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.50.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

