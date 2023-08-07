Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CWGet Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.20.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $202.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.73. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $136.21 and a 12-month high of $203.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CWGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $67,673,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,957,000 after purchasing an additional 341,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 121.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,197,000 after buying an additional 305,112 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

