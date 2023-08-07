Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.20.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $202.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.73. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $136.21 and a 12-month high of $203.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $67,673,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,957,000 after purchasing an additional 341,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 121.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,197,000 after buying an additional 305,112 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.