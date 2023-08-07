Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Custom Truck One Source to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Custom Truck One Source has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $452.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.41 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Custom Truck One Source to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE CTOS opened at $6.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $7.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Marshall Heinberg bought 19,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $126,403.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 204,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,055.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

