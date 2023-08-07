Cypress Capital Group Sells 703 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 703,229 shares of company stock valued at $24,002,443 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $128.11 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

