DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $142.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $108.81 on Monday. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $109.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $1,581,984.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,153.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,146. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,373,000. Amundi boosted its position in DaVita by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,592,000 after buying an additional 457,285 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 6,031.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 366,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,854,000 after acquiring an additional 360,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after acquiring an additional 339,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in DaVita by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 304,739 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

