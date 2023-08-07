Delta Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.9% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,148 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $169.04 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

