Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) to Hold

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at $108.42 on Monday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of $99.29 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.01.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

