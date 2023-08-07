Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Downgraded by UBS Group

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DBOEY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deutsche Börse to €204.10 ($224.29) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.42.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $18.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $20.61.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.