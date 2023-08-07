DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.76% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.
DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance
NYSE DBRG opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.05. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $23.44.
Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group
DigitalBridge Group Company Profile
DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DigitalBridge Group
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Euphoria Fades In Nikola, Momentum Shifts, And Bears Loom
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 2 Stocks that Doubled and Tripled EPS Estimates and Soared
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- More Upside for 3 Small-Cap Leaders in the Russell 2000 Index
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.