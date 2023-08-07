DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

NYSE DBRG opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.05. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 774.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 161.1% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.