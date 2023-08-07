Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.72-0.87 EPS.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $49.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 12.71%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.30.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $332,276,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,605,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,559.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,346,000 after acquiring an additional 602,983 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

