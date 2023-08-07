Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,990 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 108.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

Douglas Elliman stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $5.87.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $213.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Elliman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 120 offices with approximately 6,900 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

