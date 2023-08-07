Dutch Bros (BROS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Dutch Bros to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Dutch Bros has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $197.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million. On average, analysts expect Dutch Bros to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BROS opened at $28.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -412.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,423,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,976,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,863,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 7,473.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

