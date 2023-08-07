Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 271.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dynavax Technologies

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 500,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $6,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,415,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,622,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Up 8.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a current ratio of 17.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.52. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

