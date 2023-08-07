E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Announces Earnings Results

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $582.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

E.W. Scripps Stock Up 13.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $10.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.38. E.W. Scripps has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $16.44.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on E.W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 236,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.