E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Announces Earnings Results

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $582.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
E.W. Scripps Stock Up 13.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $10.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.38. E.W. Scripps has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $16.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on E.W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.
E.W. Scripps Company Profile
The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.
