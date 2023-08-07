EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 44.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

EchoStar Price Performance

SATS stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.00 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.92%. Research analysts expect that EchoStar will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SATS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in EchoStar by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EchoStar by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in EchoStar by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in EchoStar by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

