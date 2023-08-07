Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) PT Raised to $37.00 at Barclays

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of EPC opened at $38.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $650.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $175,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $188,287.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,688 shares in the company, valued at $601,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,525,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,568,000 after purchasing an additional 79,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,300,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

