Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) PT Raised to $37.00 at Barclays

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.69% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.
Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance
Shares of EPC opened at $38.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewell Personal Care
In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $175,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $188,287.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,688 shares in the company, valued at $601,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,525,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,568,000 after purchasing an additional 79,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,300,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Edgewell Personal Care
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Euphoria Fades In Nikola, Momentum Shifts, And Bears Loom
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 2 Stocks that Doubled and Tripled EPS Estimates and Soared
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- More Upside for 3 Small-Cap Leaders in the Russell 2000 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.