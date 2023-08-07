Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35-4.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.18, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Separately, Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.