Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now anticipates that the game software company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.04.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $122.59 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.83 and its 200-day moving average is $124.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $765,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,399 shares of company stock worth $4,131,323 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

